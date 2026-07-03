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Investment Properties for Sale in Sroda Slaska, Poland

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Apartamen in Sroda Slaska, Poland
Apartamen
Sroda Slaska, Poland
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 5
An apartment building with 23 planned apartments and parking spaces in the city center
$2,62M
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