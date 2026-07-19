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Houses for sale in Srocko Male, Poland

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House in gmina Steszew, Poland
House
gmina Steszew, Poland
Area 2 162 m²
For sale, a 2162 m2 construction site located in Srocko Małe, in the municipality of Stęszew…
$116,919
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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