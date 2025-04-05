Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Srocko Male
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Srocko Male, Poland

1 property total found
Apartment in gmina Steszew, Poland
Apartment
gmina Steszew, Poland
Area 1 348 m²
We are pleased to present to you an attractive plot for the construction of a single family …
$74,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Srocko Male, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes