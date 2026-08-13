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Houses for sale in Sokołów County, Poland

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House in Dolne Pole, Poland
House
Dolne Pole, Poland
Area 160 m²
Free standing house in a raw closed state – Lower Field, Kaźmierz
$174,445
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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