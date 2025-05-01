Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Sokółka County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sokółka County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Zuki, Poland
House
Zuki, Poland
Area 260 m²
Energy-efficient home in Zuki in NEW LOWER PRICE 680,000
$179,869
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sokółka County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go