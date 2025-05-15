Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Słupsk County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Słupsk County, Poland

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ustka, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Ustka, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
I am selling a comfortable, sunny, luxurious apartment in 63 metres of a very good area of U…
$236,362
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Polski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Słupsk County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go