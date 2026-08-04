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Apartments for sale in Skoki, Poland

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2 room apartment in Skoki, Poland
2 room apartment
Skoki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Modern 2-room apartment with garden | Jumps For sale modern 2-room apartment with an area of…
$93,515
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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