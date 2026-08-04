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Penthouses with garage for sale in Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Bielsko Biala, Poland
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Bielsko Biala, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 5/5
PENTHOUSE WITH 96-METTER TAAS IN WHITE AND WHITE SERCPrivacy. Space. The sights. An investme…
$482,312
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Properties features in Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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