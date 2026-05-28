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Terraced Cottages for sale in Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Częstochowa, Poland
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Cottage 4 bedrooms
Częstochowa, Poland
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 3
BARGAIN SALE WITHOUT BROKERS Częstochowa, IKARA St., price: 1,300,000 PLN A unique inv…
$488,406
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