Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 922 m² in Krupski Mlyn, Poland
TOP TOP
Hotel 922 m²
Krupski Mlyn, Poland
Area 922 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment type: Residential property with reuse and expansion potential for senior residenc…
$682,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Deutsch, Polski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go