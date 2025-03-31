Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Sieradz, Poland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Plot of land in Swierzowa Polska, Poland
Plot of land
Swierzowa Polska, Poland
Area 8 336 m²
I offer an investment plot of 8,336 m2 located in Krosno at Przemysłowa Street. It is a corn…
$699,732
Plot of land in Warsaw, Poland
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
Area 4 443 m²
To sell three plots with a total area of approximately 4440m2 About 107m long on the x 40m r…
$863,586
Plot of land in Grzebienisko, Poland
Plot of land
Grzebienisko, Poland
Area 1 423 m²
Information on the plot: — parcel No 498/11 – 1423 m2 – MPZP – second building line from Sza…
Price on request
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
Area 1 735 m²
Site 56/20 SKIN/MARK/JAŚKOOWAKA Street
Price on request
Plot of land in Luszczewo, Poland
Plot of land
Luszczewo, Poland
Area 15 200 m²
We offer for sale a unique plot of 15 200 m2 (number of plot 80), located in the picturesque…
$77,323
Plot of land in Krakow, Poland
Plot of land
Krakow, Poland
Area 902 m²
It offers a 9-are construction site in Kraków/ Swoszowice located on the Gościenna Street.
Price on request
Plot of land in Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Plot of land
Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Area 28 564 m²
For sale an attractive land property of 2,85 ha, located in Nowy Tomyśl. The plot is located…
Price on request
Plot of land in Pila, Poland
Plot of land
Pila, Poland
Area 12 742 m²
Commercial plot with the possibility of service and industrial development in the Piła indus…
Price on request
Plot of land in Krakow, Poland
Plot of land
Krakow, Poland
Area 747 m²
A plot with permission to build two single-family two-local buildings in the twin building
$388,740
Plot of land in Konarskie, Poland
Plot of land
Konarskie, Poland
Area 756 m²
If you dream of living near nature, but do not want to give up comfort, this plot is the ful…
$54,424
Plot of land in Warsaw, Poland
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 745 m²
Floor 1
For sale plot of land on Modlińska street in Warsaw, 750 m from Urzędu Dzielnicy Białołęka. …
$375,966
Plot of land in Lusowo, Poland
Plot of land
Lusowo, Poland
Area 1 221 m²
Attractive 1221 m2 construction site located in Zakrzewa at Stawna Street. Only a few kilome…
$116,705
