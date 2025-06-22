Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Rzeszów County
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Rzeszów County, Poland

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 41 bedroom in Swilcza, Poland
Villa 41 bedroom
Swilcza, Poland
Rooms 41
Bedrooms 41
Bathrooms count 41
Area 2 263 m²
Floor 1/1
The Szafir property in Świlcza is a space for your business — from a hotel to a clinic or a …
$4,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rzeszów County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go