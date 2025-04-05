Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Rzeszów County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rzeszów County, Poland

apartments
5
6 properties total found
Apartment in Borowki, Poland
Apartment
Borowki, Poland
Description of property For sale: Plot in Borówki near Chmie…
Price on request
Apartment in Lubenia, Poland
Apartment
Lubenia, Poland
Number of floors 2
Description of property For sale a unique tenement house in …
Price on request
Apartment in Lubenia, Poland
Apartment
Lubenia, Poland
Property descriptionFor sale a unique tenement house in the heart of Rzeszów - MARKET SQUARE…
Price on request
Apartment in Zaczernie, Poland
Apartment
Zaczernie, Poland
Description of property Over 12 ares of construction plot fo…
Price on request
Apartment in Zaczernie, Poland
Apartment
Zaczernie, Poland
Description of property Over 12 ares of construction plot fo…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Budy Glogowskie, Poland
3 bedroom house
Budy Glogowskie, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$199,329
Properties features in Rzeszów County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
