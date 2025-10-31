Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Rymanow
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rymanow, Poland

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Rymanow, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Rymanow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale in Rymanów, only 4 km from the spa resort Rymanów-Zdrój. This property ha…
$42,238
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go