  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Rawicz County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Rawicz County, Poland

2 properties total found
House in Slupia Kapitulna, Poland
House
Slupia Kapitulna, Poland
Area 249 m²
A well-maintained and spacious single-family house with an area of 249.12 m2 located on a la…
$297,061
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Debno Polskie, Poland
House
Debno Polskie, Poland
Area 1 712 m²
I present for sale an attractive, large construction site in Dębno Polski (Gmina Rawicz) wit…
$67,162
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Properties features in Rawicz County, Poland

