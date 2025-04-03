Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rawicz County, Poland

3 properties total found
House in Debno Polskie, Poland
House
Debno Polskie, Poland
Area 1 712 m²
I present for sale an attractive, large construction site in Dębno Polski (Gmina Rawicz) wit…
$67,953
Apartment in Sowy, Poland
Apartment
Sowy, Poland
Area 209 m²
For sale freestanding house 4 rooms , bathroom, separate toilet , pantry, laundry. Usable ar…
$248,028
House in Slupia Kapitulna, Poland
House
Slupia Kapitulna, Poland
Area 249 m²
A well-maintained and spacious single-family house with an area of 249.12 m2 located on a la…
$300,561
Properties features in Rawicz County, Poland

