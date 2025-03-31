Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Rawa County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Rawa County, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Rawa Mazowiecka, Poland
3 room apartment
Rawa Mazowiecka, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
I have the pleasure of presenting the offer of selling a modern, three-bedroom apartment wit…
$211,215
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rawa County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes