Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Rawa County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rawa County, Poland

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Rawa Mazowiecka, Poland
3 room apartment
Rawa Mazowiecka, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
I have the pleasure of presenting the offer of selling a modern, three-bedroom apartment wit…
$211,215
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms with Yes, with Fireplace, with Floor heating in Rawa Mazowiecka, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms with Yes, with Fireplace, with Floor heating
Rawa Mazowiecka, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Here we propose a detached house on a plot - 1500m2. The house has four or five rooms and a …
$170,589
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rawa County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes