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Houses for sale in Radzymin, Poland

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4 bedroom house in Radzymin, Poland
4 bedroom house
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale, house, 7 rooms, 115 m², str. Wisławy Szymborskiej 14, Cegielnia, Radzymin. Propert…
$408,606
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