  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Pruszków County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Pruszków County, Poland

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Pruszkow, Poland
3 bedroom house
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
House for rent - ideal for a family or company - Pruszków, ul. Miernicza 31/A2 Available fro…
$1,558
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
