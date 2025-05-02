Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Pruszków County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Pruszków County, Poland

3 room apartment in Piastow, Poland
3 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
A comfortable, fully furnished apartment of about 120 m² in a semi-detached house for rent, …
$1,649
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/5
***New apartment for rent - Pruszków, ul. Waryńskiego 5 *** 26 m² | balcony 3 m² | 4th floor…
$565
per month
