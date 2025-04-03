Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Proszowice County, Poland

gmina Proszowice
4
5 properties total found
House in Piekary, Poland
House
Piekary, Poland
Area 164 m²
Imagine
$98,009
6 room apartment in Szczytniki, Poland
6 room apartment
Szczytniki, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 129 m²
This charming location has all the amenities characteristic of the village in the suburbs of…
$195,756
House in Szczytniki, Poland
House
Szczytniki, Poland
Area 93 m²
The new estate located in Szczytniki is a dream place for people looking for an apartment wi…
$175,109
4 room apartment in Szczytniki, Poland
4 room apartment
Szczytniki, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of apartments in a private building in S…
$169,621
Apartment in Radziemice, Poland
Apartment
Radziemice, Poland
Number of floors 2
Description of property Commercial and service pavilion for …
Price on request
