Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Poznań County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Studio apartment

Monthly rent of studios in Poznań County, Poland

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Poznań County, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
In the heart of Jeżyce, on the quiet yet well-connected Kassyusza Street, a spacious 39 m² s…
$605
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go