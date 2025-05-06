Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of shops in Poznań County, Poland

2 properties total found
Shop 89 m² in Lubon, Poland
Shop 89 m²
Lubon, Poland
Area 89 m²
To rent warehouse area with office in Lubon at ul. Kołłątaj. The free-standing property is l…
$793
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 380 m² in Przezmierowo, Poland
Shop 380 m²
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 380 m²
Conveniently located hall with office in Transfiguration. In the immediate vicinity of many …
$2,115
per month
