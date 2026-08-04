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Monthly rent of houses in Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

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House in Gdańsk, Poland
House
Gdańsk, Poland
Area 263 m²
Eastate presents you with a house for office and storage in Gdańsk Osów
$2,535
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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