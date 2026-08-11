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Apartments for sale in Pobiedziska, Poland

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3 room apartment in Pobiedziska, Poland
3 room apartment
Pobiedziska, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
For sale unique – climatic and very spacious apartment in Pobiedziska. In a unique location …
$147,582
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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