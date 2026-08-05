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Houses for sale in Pleszew, Poland

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House in Pleszew, Poland
House
Pleszew, Poland
Area 240 m²
We offer for sale a unique private house located in the heart of Pleszew, ideal for both liv…
$221,480
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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