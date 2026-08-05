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Apartments for sale in Pleszew, Poland

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Apartment in Pleszew, Poland
Apartment
Pleszew, Poland
Area 1 115 m²
Looking for a safe investment in capital or land for a viable development project? This prop…
$35,223
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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