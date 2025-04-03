Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Piotrków County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Piotrków County, Poland

4 properties total found
House in Poniatow, Poland
House
Poniatow, Poland
Area 130 m²
For sale a house in a twin building in the eastern part of Łódź, on the estate of Andrzejów.…
$231,972
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
5 room apartment in Apolonka, Poland
5 room apartment
Apolonka, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 149 m²
I recommend you have already completed a new investment in Łódź on the prestigious Roga sett…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Rozprza, Poland
1 room apartment
Rozprza, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Cozy studio in the center of Łódź for sale!
$87,827
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House 10 rooms in Bakowa Gora, Poland
House 10 rooms
Bakowa Gora, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious house of about 350 m² in Warsaw, Bemowo is for sale. The house is located on a qu…
$649,381
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Properties features in Piotrków County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
