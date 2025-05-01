Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Piaseczno County, Poland

3 properties total found
Commercial property 305 m² in Stara Iwiczna, Poland
Commercial property 305 m²
Stara Iwiczna, Poland
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/3
Large office and service premises with a total area of ​​610 m2 - 305 m2 on each floor. On t…
$2,437
per month
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 500 m² in Piaseczno, Poland
Commercial property 500 m²
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
We present an offer to rent a unique commercial premises with an area of ​​500 sq m, which c…
$8,563
per month
Commercial property 136 m² in Piaseczno, Poland
Commercial property 136 m²
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to present you the offer of renting a commercial premises located in one of t…
$2,644
per month
