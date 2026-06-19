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Mansions for sale in Piaseczno County, Poland

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Mansion 6 bedrooms in Magdalenka, Poland
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Mansion 6 bedrooms
Magdalenka, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
I'll sell a family house directly with a lot of potential that raised happy people.An except…
$802,377
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