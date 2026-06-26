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Seaview Houses for Sale in Piaseczno County, Poland

;
gmina Piaseczno
6
gmina Konstancin Jeziorna
5
gmina Lesznowola
5
Konstancin Jeziorna
3
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Mysiadlo, Poland
3 bedroom house
Mysiadlo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
Homes inspired by light, harmony, and nature Zielone Mysiadło is a modern neighborhood of s…
$344,427
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7 bedroom house in Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
7 bedroom house
Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
Gaia Park Housing Estate – a place where nature sets the pace. Konstancin-Jeziorna is a par…
$1,07M
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Property types in Piaseczno County

duplexes

Properties features in Piaseczno County, Poland

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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