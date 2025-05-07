Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Pabianice County, Poland

Apartment in Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
Apartment
Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
Area 117 m²
Offer of the Lokalizacja do Rentals in the Centre of Łódź at Narutowicza Street Ground floor…
$1,983
per month
Apartment in Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
Apartment
Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
Area 73 m²
We offer a spacious 73 m² premises for rent, located in the attractive Śródmieście district …
$463
per month
1 room apartment in Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
1 room apartment
Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
For rent an extraordinary apartment in the comprehensively revitalized Polonia Palast buildi…
$436
per month
