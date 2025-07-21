Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Pabianice County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Pabianice County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
We offer a unique, one-story, terraced house in a closed housing estate Srebrna Ostoja. Info…
$218,727
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pabianice County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go