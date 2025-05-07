Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Pabianice County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pabianice County, Poland

Konstantynow Lodzki
3
4 properties total found
Apartment in Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
Apartment
Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
Area 146 m²
We offer for sale a unique office-trade facility with an area of 146.38 m2, located in the h…
$219,445
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
2 room apartment
Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Buyers exempt from PCC tax
$227,216
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Dąbrowa Łódź, 22 Podhalańska Street Area of 45 m2, two rooms, separate kitchen with window, …
$87,249
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
3 room apartment
Konstantynow Lodzki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
BUYER EXEMPTED FROM PCC tax 2%
$200,765
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Pabianice County

apartments

Properties features in Pabianice County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go