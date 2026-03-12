Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Otwock County
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Otwock County, Poland

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for rent in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/6
3-room apartment with garage and large balcony – Plac Unii / Politechnika I am offering for …
$1,478
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
We invite you to discover this two-room apartment located in Warsaw, at Miła Street in the M…
$876
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
A charming two-room apartment in a classic tenement house in Żoliborz, near Grunwald Square.…
$958
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/10
Spacious apartment in a Dembud building (2001), located on the 4th floor. Excellent transpor…
$1,231
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 12/12
For rent, apartment, 3 rooms, Warsaw, Wola, str. Wolność. Are you looking for a quiet, renov…
$1,356
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Piastow, Poland
3 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
A comfortable, fully furnished apartment of about 120 m² in a semi-detached house for rent, …
$1,779
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Prestigious apartment for rent on Aleja Róż – one of Warsaw’s most elegant addresses PROPERT…
$4,652
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 9/12
Bright 3-Room Apartment for Rent – Śródmieście / Muranów, ul. Inflancka, Warsaw Price: 5,000…
$1,368
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
House for Rent – Marokańska Street, Saska Kępa, Praga-Południe, Warsaw Rent: 12,000 PLN/mont…
$3,284
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/5
Discover this charming, fully furnished 2-room apartment in Natolin, recently renovated and …
$868
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Piastow, Poland
4 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
```html For rent, apartment, 4 rooms, 60 m², Pruszków. Discover a comfortable apartment lo…
$1,085
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
For rent in Warsaw near the Old Town 4-room apartment We present a two-sided apartment with…
$1,915
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go