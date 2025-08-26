Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Ostrów Wielkopolski County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ostrów Wielkopolski County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Ostrow Wielkopolski, Poland
House
Ostrow Wielkopolski, Poland
Area 114 m²
Offer in preparation. House on beautifully furnished plot, garage in stone, 6 rooms, terrace…
$191,125
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ostrów Wielkopolski County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go