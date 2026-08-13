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Apartments for sale in Ostrorog, Poland

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Apartment in Ostrorog, Poland
Apartment
Ostrorog, Poland
Area 130 m²
Full property free of charge = safe purchase Possibility to select any notary
$120,501
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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