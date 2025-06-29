Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Opole County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Opole County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Dabrowa, Poland
House
Dabrowa, Poland
Area 80 m²
D O M
$208,473
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opole County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go