Apartments for sale in Opoczno County, Poland

5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Opoczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Opoczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
I'm gonna sell two-room accommodation in the privatization of the ARCHE TOBACO PARK – Łódź, …
$144,398
Apartment in Solec, Poland
Apartment
Solec, Poland
Price on request
1 room apartment in Zarnow, Poland
1 room apartment
Zarnow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
A special occasion! Apartment for sale in the heart of the promenade – Piotrkowska 92! Do no…
$67,162
1 room apartment in Zarnow, Poland
1 room apartment
Zarnow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
For sale apartment in great location – Piotrkowska 92, SAMO CENTRUM ŁODZ Central heating!
$51,404
5 room apartment in Zarnow, Poland
5 room apartment
Zarnow, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 193 m²
Exceptional offer of apartment for sale at Piotrkowska Street in Łódź Looking for a spacious…
$302,227
