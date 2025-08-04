Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Olsztyn County
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Olsztyn County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Mansion in Stawiguda, Poland
Mansion
Stawiguda, Poland
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE / GUEST HOUSE / SPA / WEDDING ROOMThe residence is ideal for living or doing busin…
$767,207
Leave a request
House in Olsztyn County, Poland
House
Olsztyn County, Poland
Area 305 m²
We are pleased to present a unique property – a modern house located in the prestigious vill…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom house in Barczewo, Poland
3 bedroom house
Barczewo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
HOUSE COMOD WITH THE POOL A large and comfortable house with pool located in Barczewo at ul.…
$284,041
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Olsztyn County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go