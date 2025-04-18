Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Olsztyn County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Olsztyn County, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Olsztyn County, Poland
Apartment
Olsztyn County, Poland
Area 1 440 m²
Recreational site in Skoli Park
$43,269
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Olsztyn County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes