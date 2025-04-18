Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Olsztyn County, Poland

3 properties total found
Apartment in Olsztyn County, Poland
Apartment
Olsztyn County, Poland
Area 1 440 m²
Recreational site in Skoli Park
$43,269
Mansion in Stawiguda, Poland
Mansion
Stawiguda, Poland
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE / GUEST HOUSE / SPA / WEDDING ROOMThe residence is ideal for living or doing busin…
$767,207
3 bedroom house in Barczewo, Poland
3 bedroom house
Barczewo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
HOUSE COMOD WITH THE POOL A large and comfortable house with pool located in Barczewo at ul.…
$284,041
Properties features in Olsztyn County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
