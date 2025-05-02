Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Oborniki County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Oborniki County, Poland

gmina Oborniki
4
gmina Rogozno
4
Oborniki
3
Rogozno
4
8 properties total found
House in Rogozno, Poland
House
Rogozno, Poland
Area 477 m²
Are you looking for real estate for private, service or investment purposes in Rogoznica? I …
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Oborniki, Poland
House
Oborniki, Poland
Area 104 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling a modern house in a twin buil…
$188,986
3 room apartment in Rogozno, Poland
3 room apartment
Rogozno, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
I offer you 3 bedroom, spacious apartment of 58m2
$113,250
5 room apartment in Rogozno, Poland
5 room apartment
Rogozno, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 238 m²
Spacious, partially furnished 5 bedroom apartment in the center of Rogoznica with the possib…
Price on request
House in Oborniki, Poland
House
Oborniki, Poland
Area 200 m²
A 150 m2 free-standing house built on a 450 m2 plot
Price on request
House in Oborniki, Poland
House
Oborniki, Poland
Area 104 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling a modern house in a twin bui…
Price on request
Apartment in Niemieczkowo, Poland
Apartment
Niemieczkowo, Poland
Area 22 900 m²
For sale of land in the area of Obornik Wielkopolskie in the village of Germany. It is pictu…
$91,917
4 room apartment in Rogozno, Poland
4 room apartment
Rogozno, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Are you looking for real estate for private, service or investment purposes in Rogoznica? I …
Price on request
