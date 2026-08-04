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Monthly rent of shops in Nowy Tomyśl County, Poland

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1 property total found
Shop 250 m² in Turkowo, Poland
Shop 250 m²
Turkowo, Poland
Area 250 m²
Modern office and storage complex with a square of 1.7 ha of | A2 Buk – Nowy Tomyśl
$20,096
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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