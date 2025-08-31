Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Nowy Tomyśl County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Nowy Tomyśl County, Poland

2 properties total found
Apartment in Turkowo, Poland
Apartment
Turkowo, Poland
Area 1 900 m²
Rent a paved square in Turków – the perfect place for your business!
$1,096
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Turkowo, Poland
Apartment
Turkowo, Poland
Area 1 150 m²
Rent a tent warehouse in Turków – functional space from now on!
$3,015
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
