Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Nowy Tomyśl County
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Nowy Tomyśl County, Poland

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Plot of land
Nowy Tomysl, Poland
Area 28 564 m²
For sale an attractive land property of 2,85 ha, located in Nowy Tomyśl. The plot is located…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Boruja Koscielna, Poland
Plot of land
Boruja Koscielna, Poland
Area 33 900 m²
FOR SALE Beautifully located well-maintained, fenced, equipped with electricity and water farm plot
$350,274
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes