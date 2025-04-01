Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Nowy Tomyśl County
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Nowy Tomyśl County, Poland

1 property total found
Shop 1 253 m² in Zbaszyn, Poland
Shop 1 253 m²
Zbaszyn, Poland
Area 1 253 m²
Production facility with a social and office.
$803,967
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
