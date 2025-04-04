Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nowy Tomyśl County, Poland

2 properties total found
Apartment in Opalenica, Poland
Apartment
Opalenica, Poland
Area 107 m²
For sale: Building with two premises in Opalnica – ideal for your business!
$144,740
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Zbaszyn, Poland
Apartment
Zbaszyn, Poland
Area 339 m²
For sale, a land property built with the building of a former cinema with economic facilitie…
$177,200
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
