Commercial real estate in Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki County, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial property 65 m² in Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki, Poland
Commercial property 65 m²
Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Ad Title: Turnkey Kebab Restaurant on a High-Traffic Street – For Sale Due to Relocation Des…
$26,685
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
